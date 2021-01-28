ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.73

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $25.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 8,118 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $268,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

