Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9,391.89

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9,391.89 and traded as low as $8,856.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $8,857.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,391.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,580.15.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

