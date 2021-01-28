Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Down 4.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 2,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.