Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $2.90 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00008846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $16,979.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.