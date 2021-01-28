Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Trading Up 5.6%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 32,944,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 60,836,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

