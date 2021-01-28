Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.622 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

