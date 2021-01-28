Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 5.7%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.19 and last traded at $195.46. Approximately 220,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 213,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after buying an additional 197,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

