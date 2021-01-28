CIBC Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $7.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from $6.75 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 29,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

