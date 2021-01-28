CIBC Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $6.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

