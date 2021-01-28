CIBC Lowers Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.91.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.