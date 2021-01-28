Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.30-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.30-18.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

