Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.33

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.33 and traded as high as $88.68. Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) shares last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 52,476,436 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

