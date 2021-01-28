Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.89. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 82,397 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

