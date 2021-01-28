Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.