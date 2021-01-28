Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.48

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.48 and traded as high as $61.28. Citi Trends shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 516,024 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $602.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $428,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

