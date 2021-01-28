Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 799,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,045,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

