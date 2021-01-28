Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

CZWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.32.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

