Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shot up 5.7% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 5,125,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,148,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

