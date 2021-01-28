Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.32 and last traded at $136.40. 3,776,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,715,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

