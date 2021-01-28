Clams Price Tops $1.01 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 18,114,983 coins and its circulating supply is 4,539,962 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

