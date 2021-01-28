Clams Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 321.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Clams coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00008870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clams has traded 126.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $2,781.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 18,115,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,802 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.