Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 12,636 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

