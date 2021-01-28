Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,846,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

