Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $364,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after buying an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after buying an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after buying an additional 780,906 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.