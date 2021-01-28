Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 8.88% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

IPKW stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $40.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.