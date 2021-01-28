Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

