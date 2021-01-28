Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $20.06 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $515.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.71 and its 200-day moving average is $560.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

