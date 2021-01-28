Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

