Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $22.81 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

