Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $23.87 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

