Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $33.22 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,716 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

