Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Motco boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80.

