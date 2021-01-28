Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Shares of FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

