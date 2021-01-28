Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $10.32 Million in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lazard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lazard by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

