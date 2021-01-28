Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $16.72 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,720,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Williams Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 837,839 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 568,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

