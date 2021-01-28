Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 163,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.