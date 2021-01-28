Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 487,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

