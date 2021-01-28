Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,237 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.45% of EMCOR Group worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

