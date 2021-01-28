Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $17.67 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 439,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

