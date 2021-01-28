Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of IQVIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 190.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.