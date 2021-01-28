Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 660,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,217,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ternium as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $23,213,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

