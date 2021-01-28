Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 17,275 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

