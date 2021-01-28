Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 39,671 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

