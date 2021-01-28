Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

