Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5,460.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,560 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

