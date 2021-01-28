Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 178,149 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,149 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

