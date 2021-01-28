Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

