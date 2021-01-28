Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,737 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.81.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.