Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,359 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE:WM opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

