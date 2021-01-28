Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $20.77 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,768,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.